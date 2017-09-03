'Steely Dan' Co-Founder Walter Becker Dead at 67

Walter Becker, the co-founder and guitarist for Steely Dan, had died, according to his official website.

Becker, along with co-member Donald Fagen, wrote a some huge hits in the 70's, including "Rikki Don't Lose that Number," "Deacon Blues," "Kid Charlemagne," "Hey Nineteen," and 'My Old School."

The group disbanded in 1981 but they came back in the 90's and produced several big albums, including Two Against Nature, which snagged 4 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Becker and Fagen were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001

We're told Becker had been very ill and underwent surgery last month.

Becker was 67.