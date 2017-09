Wanda Sykes Boogies Down During U.S. Open

Wanda Sykes Boggies Down During U.S. Open

Wanda Sykes got down in a big way at the U.S. Open.

Wanda was watching the matches Saturday, but during a break when the music filled the Arthur Ashe Stadium she busted her moves.

The Open is about way more than just tennis. It's a fun experience.