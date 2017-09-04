Lil Wayne Was Picture of Health at Shows Before Seizure

Lil Wayne Picture of Health Onstage Before Seizures Struck

Exclusive Details

3:06 PM PT -- Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter gave an update on Twitter, saying Weezy's "doing fine" and thanking fans for their concern. She did not say if he's been released from the hospital.

Lil Wayne was a ball of energy, jumping around onstage at two back-to-back concerts before his hospitalization Sunday due to seizures.

Weezy had a show Friday night in St. Petersburg, Florida and another one Saturday just outside Chicago in Hammond, Indiana. We spoke with people who were backstage at each show, and they all said the same thing ... Weezy seemed healthy and arrived on time for both gigs.

He even performed an extra 10-minutes at the St. Petersburg show.

What's also interesting is our sources say they didn't see Weezy with a double cup at either performance.

As we showed you ... he's been seen sipping lean at several events all year. The codeine cough syrup can trigger seizers, but Wayne maintains his are purely due to epilepsy.

We broke the story Lil Wayne was hospitalized Sunday after suffering several multiple epileptic seizures. Doctors put him on bed rest, and recommended he avoid flying ... which led to him canceling his show at Drai's in Las Vegas.