Prince Harry, Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau Celebrate Invictus Games

Prince Harry joined Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Saturday to celebrate the Invictus Games.

They joined forces in Toronto for the event -- featuring sporting events for men and women who served in the military and suffered debilitating injuries.

Harry, who created the event back in 2014, took the stage and addressed the crowd ...which cheered him wildly.

The event has shades of Princess Diana, who supported like causes during her life. He is no doubt his mother's son.