Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Paid $20,000 To Have Him Killed

EXCLUSIVE

Suge Knight says Dr. Dre was the mastermind behind a plot to have him killed -- paying $20k to have it done -- but Dre says it's all BS.

In new legal docs, Suge claims in July 2016 he was shown a check made out for $20k by Dr. Dre to a man named Dwayne Johnson. Suge says this was blood money to have him killed the day he fatally ran over a man.

Suge never connects the dots in the legal docs ... specifically how the money was payment for a hit.

Johnson was at the Tams parking lot the day Suge ran over Terry Carter, killing him. For that he's on trial for murder.

The upshot of what Suge is arguing ... he had reason to fear for his life when he entered Tams.

Dr. Dre's lawyers call Suge's allegations "absurd."