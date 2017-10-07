Lisa Bloom Resigns as Harvey Weinstein's Legal Advisor

Lisa Bloom Resigns as Harvey Weinstein's Advisor

Lisa Bloom is no longer representing Harvey Weinstein as a legal advisor amid the explosive sexual harassment allegations against the powerful Hollywood producer.

Bloom made the announcement Saturday morning, saying she has learned Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. Bloom has been under heavy scrutiny since deciding to represent a man accused of sexual harassment ... when she almost always represents victims.

Even her mother, Gloria Allred, said she would not have worked with Weinstein if asked.

We saw Lisa Friday and asked her if she felt working with Weinstein was a conflict of interest, and she said no ... because of the way he has responded to his allegations.