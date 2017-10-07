2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke Apologizes for Going after Funkmaster Flex At BET Hip Hop Awards

2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke Apologizes in Advance for Jabs at Funkmaster Flex at BET Hip Hop Awards

Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell pulled a Kevin Hart after the BET Hip Hop Awards Friday night ... clearly trying to get ahead of a mess he made on stage.

The 2 Live Crew rapper was being honored and had a scripted speech, but that all went up in flames when the teleprompter failed. Luke apparently went ham and took jabs at Funkmaster Flex and DJ Red Alert, something he clearly regrets.

The show's set to air Tuesday, but Luke wanted a jump on the program, so he posted his mea culpa Saturday AM.

The downside to all of that ... now everyone's super interested in what he said on the show.