Paris Jackson Sings and Sounds Like Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson showed off some pretty impressive singing skills this weekend, and gotta say ... we hear shades of Michael Jackson.

Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out. ✌🏿 A post shared by Austin Brown (@austinbrown) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

MJ's little girl shared the mic with singer Austin Brown at Soho House in WeHo ... performing his song, "Smile."

Judge for yourself ... we think she's really good.