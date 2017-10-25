TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Jackie Robinson's Widow Doubts He Would've Protested Anthem ... But Can't Say For Sure

10/25/2017 12:26 PM PDT

Jackie Robinson's Widow Doubts He Would've Protested National Anthem

EXCLUSIVE

Jackie Robinson's widow says she doesn't think the MLB legend would have taken a knee and joined in the recent national anthem demonstrations ... but she really can't say for sure. 

Rachel Robinson was on her way out of L.A. -- where she was honored by the Dodgers before the World Series -- when she told us she thinks Jackie would have stood ... maybe. 

You gotta watch the clip -- Rachel says she honestly doesn't know what Jackie would have done and believes it's not fair to give a definite answer since he's been gone for so long. 

But one thing is certain ... Rachel is a legend in her own right and one of the nicest, sweetest people ever. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web