Jackie Robinson's Widow Doubts He Would've Protested National Anthem

Jackie Robinson's widow says she doesn't think the MLB legend would have taken a knee and joined in the recent national anthem demonstrations ... but she really can't say for sure.
Rachel Robinson was on her way out of L.A. -- where she was honored by the Dodgers before the World Series -- when she told us she thinks Jackie would have stood ... maybe.
You gotta watch the clip -- Rachel says she honestly doesn't know what Jackie would have done and believes it's not fair to give a definite answer since he's been gone for so long.
But one thing is certain ... Rachel is a legend in her own right and one of the nicest, sweetest people ever.