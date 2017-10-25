Jackie Robinson's Widow Doubts He Would've Protested National Anthem

Jackie Robinson's Widow Doubts He Would've Protested Anthem ... But Can't Say For Sure

Jackie Robinson's widow says she doesn't think the MLB legend would have taken a knee and joined in the recent national anthem demonstrations ... but she really can't say for sure.

Rachel Robinson was on her way out of L.A. -- where she was honored by the Dodgers before the World Series -- when she told us she thinks Jackie would have stood ... maybe.

You gotta watch the clip -- Rachel says she honestly doesn't know what Jackie would have done and believes it's not fair to give a definite answer since he's been gone for so long.

But one thing is certain ... Rachel is a legend in her own right and one of the nicest, sweetest people ever.