Matthew Morrison Halloween Party Draws Tons of Celebs

Matthew Morrison's Halloween Party Draws Tons of Celebrities

Matthew Morrison is determined to create something that is elusive in Los Angeles ... tradition, and it's all about Halloween.

Matthew hosted the 8th Annual Matthew Morrison Halloween Party in WeHo Saturday night at the hottest club in town .. Poppy.

Lots of celebs joined in the festivities, including Miles Teller, Ariel Winter, Corinne Olympios, Dorothy Wang, Will Poulter and EJ Johnson. Here at the peanut gallery, we think Ariel wins best costume.

Miles showed with Keleigh Sperry, with whom he just got engaged.

Check out the get-ups..