Donna Brazile Dodges Question, Why Didn't You Complain About Hilary During Election?

Donna Brazile was in no mood Saturday morning to explain why she didn't blow the whistle on the Hillary Clinton campaign for allegedly rigging the democratic nomination against Bernie Sanders ... when she knew what was up.

Brazile was leaving LAX when our photog asked the question, but she deferred to her book, "Hacks." Interestingly, the book refers to the alleged rigging and she writes, "By September 7 ... I had found my proof and it broke my heart."

She also doesn't feel like she's betraying the Democratic Party with her tell-all.