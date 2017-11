Steve Wynn OJ's Too Much for My Vegas Hotels

Steve Wynn is not keen on OJ Simpson visiting any of his Vegas hotel properties.

We got the mogul Saturday night leaving Craig's in WeHo and asked him about OJ getting booted for life from the Cosmopolitan hotel after allegedly getting drunk and belligerent with staff.

Listen to him say, "OJ is too much excitement for us." The translation is less than a warm welcome.

It's also unclear what Wynn meant when he says, "That guy was born to hang."

