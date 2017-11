Chance the Rapper 'Come Back Barack'

Chance the Rapper Sings 'Come Back Barack' on SNL

Chance the Rapper skewered Donald Trump on SNL and paid homage to Barack Obama in what could actually become a hit song ... at least that what we think.

Chance, along with SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, were featured in a soulful R&B song, "Come Back Barack," which is at the same time both meaningful and hilarious.

SNL also put an alum on the hot seat ... Senator Al Franken, during weekend update, but ultimately turned it on Trump.