Tiffany Haddish Says Manson Should Have Gotten Life Insurance!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Tiffany Haddish thinks the dude who started a Gofundme account to pay Charles Manson's funeral expenses should just stop, because no one should cut the mass murderer a break.

The "Girls Trip" star was slinging grub at The Laugh Factory for Thanksgiving when our photog asked about our story ... that Gofundme shut down the account and refunded the money that had already been donated -- $972.

Tiffany thinks if Manson really wanted a proper burial he should have taken steps himself.

BTW, the Laugh Factory event for people in need has been an annual event for nearly 4 decades, and it's awesome.