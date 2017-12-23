Ariana Grande Gives Cabin Fever Whole New Meaning for the Holidays

Ariana Grande Gives Cabin Fever Whole New Meaning

EXCLUSIVE

Ariana Grande's great escape for the holidays brought her to a tiny town where grand luxury definitely wasn't spared.

Billboard's Female Artist of the Year and her fam bam hit up Mountain Village, Colorado (population: under 1,500) where she stayed at an incredibly sick mansion with 8 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The Airbnb vacay crib comes with a shiny price tag at $7,280 per night, but it's truly fit for a queen.

There's tons of outdoor space to soak in the picturesque views. Wanna party inside? Check out the heated indoor pool and hot tub or movie theater and bowling alley. Ready to grub? Chow down some gourmet meals prepped by a private chef.

Like we said ... built for a queen.