Self-Driving Electric Busses The Future is Now!!!

Self-Driving Electric Busses Unveiled in Japan

A self-driving electric shuttle bus wound its way around the streets of Tokyo, Japan Friday, and it looks a little scary and a lot awesome.

It's actually made in France and can carry up to 15 passengers. Its top speed is 45 miles per hour -- not too shabby.

Japan's telecom giant SoftBank's subsidiary SB Drive and Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. collaborated on the vehicle.

The Japanese government is trying to roll out autonomous driving technology ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Get the bugs out first, please.