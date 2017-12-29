'Million Dollar Listing' Star Tracy Tutor-Maltas Files for Divorce

Exclusive Details
One of "Million Dollar Listings" newest additions, Tracy Tutor-Maltas, has filed for divorce ... and by all signs, it's totally amicable.
In docs filed Thursday in Los Angeles, Tutor-Maltas cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason her 13-year-marriage with Jason Maltas has come to an end. She's asking for both joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters.
Tutor-Maltas is also asking the judge not to award spousal support to either Jason or herself.
It appears the two had a prenup in place.