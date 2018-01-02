Donald Trump Taunts Kim Jong-un ... Mine's Bigger Than Yours

Donald Trump Fires Off Childish Response to Kim Jong-un's Nuclear Threat

Donald Trump is firing back at Kim Jong-un's "nuclear button" threat -- but he did it in the most childish way possible.

POTUS hopped on Twitter to let the North Korean leader know "I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his."

Translation: Na-na na-na boo boo. From the White House, no less.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump was responding to Kim's New Year's statement warning he has ICBMs capable of reaching U.S. soil.

The Prez topped off his powerfully juvenile tweet with ... "and my Button works!"

Kids say the darndest things.