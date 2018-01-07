Paris Hilton Of Course I'm Inviting Kim K ... To My Wedding!!!

Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian Will Be Invited to Her Wedding

Paris Hilton holds no grudges, because she says inviting Kim Kardashian to her wedding is a no-brainer.

We got Paris and fiance Chris Zylka Saturday night in WeHo at Craig's restaurant, and she didn't miss a beat when our photog asked about Kim.

They've had an interesting relationship ... going from close friends to mortal enemies and then a grey area for years. We're told when they sorted it all out they realized they were good for each other and now get along just fine.

As for wedding planning ... that chapter begins this week.