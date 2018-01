Seth Meyers Good Genes or Good Docs?

Seth Meyers -- Good Genes or Good Docs?

Seth Meyers' good looks truly deserve an award!

Here's a 31-year-old version of the host for the "75th Golden Globe Awards" in New York City back in 2004 (left), and 13 years later ... the 44-year-old late-night host at the Globes Preview Day in Beverly Hills this past week (right).

Stay golden.

The question is ...