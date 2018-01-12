Jennifer Hudson Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Jennifer Hudson Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims Against David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson's claim that her baby daddy, David Otunga, got physical with her was described in great detail in a police report ... obtained by TMZ.

The report mirrors stories that TMZ broke late last year after Hudson got a restraining order against Otunga.

She told cops in the early hours of November 16 she and Otunga were arguing over where their son, David Jr., would sleep that night. She said they had been arguing earlier in the evening because he was upset that David Jr. was at a recording studio with her and a producer who David claimed was her new boyfriend. She says David said, "Don't have my son around your f***ing boyfriend," adding he would come to the studio to "f*** him up."

Jennifer -- who denies the producer was her boyfriend -- claimed during the argument David picked up their son, said "I'm not leaving" and took David Jr. upstairs to a bathroom. She followed and she claims he pushed her with both hands to shove her out of the bathroom. She claims she stumbled backward and yelled for her security guard. The guard says he never heard her call for him.

David has vehemently denied laying a hand on her.

The police report also references an incident in April 2017, in which Jennifer claims she went into their kitchen to find David sitting next to a gun and staring ominously at her. She concedes he told her it was a toy gun and removed it from the house.

Jennifer got a restraining order the day after the bathroom incident forcing David out of the family home. She has since dropped the restraining order and they have struck a temporary custody agreement.