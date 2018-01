James Corden Good Genes or Good Docs?

James Corden -- Good Genes or Good Docs?

James Corden's good looks deserve an award!

Here is a 26-year-old baby-face version of the 'Late Late Show' host back in 2004 (left), and 13 years later ... the 39-year-old "60th Annual Grammy Awards" host showing off some scruff at an event in Los Angeles earlier this month (right).

Noteworthy.

The question is ...