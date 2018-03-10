Rapper Juelz Santana Flees Airport After Security Finds Gun

Rapper Juelz Santana Flees Airport After Gun Discovered at Security Chekpoint

Rapper Juelz Santana clearly had something to hide Friday when he tried going through security screening at Newark Liberty International Airport ... with a gun.

The rapper/actor was hoping to breeze through the checkpoint when the screener saw the firearm in the x-ray tunnel ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Apparently Santana knew what was up, and he booked it, fleeing the airport.

Cops from the Port Authority PD are now on the hunt for Santana.

Bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is an arrestable offense and if the gun is loaded the fine approaches $10k.