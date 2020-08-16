Pro-Trump Proud Boys Group in Violent Fight with Black Lives Matter Protesters

Play video content

In the event you think this presidential election will not trigger violence ... watch this video.

The Proud Boys group made its presence known Saturday in the swing state of Michigan, fighting hundreds of counterprotesters at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo, and as things got tense the protests began to move around the City.

It turned into a brutal fight, and police began arresting people who refused to leave. It's unclear how it all started, but it appears members of Proud Boys used pepper spray on the BLM protesters and that's when the fight erupted.

Proud Boys is a hate group ... so says the Southern Poverty Law Center, claiming the group targets various groups including Muslims and propagates hate-fueled rhetoric.