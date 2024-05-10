Learn Up to 14 Languages With Lifetime Access to Babbel, Now Under $150

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you're itching to go on international adventures this summer or aim to conduct business on a global scale, don't skip the basics — learn the native language!

For years, Babbel has helped make those efforts easier than ever, and it's now available at an incredible price. Through May 12, lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning is only $149.97 (reg. $599).

To start, select a language from one of Babbel's 14 different languages (you can only learn one language at a time), including French, German and Spanish, Russian, Indonesian, and more.

Once you've chosen your language, you'll learn how to speak, read, and write in your new language with Babbel's 10-15 minute lessons that easily fit into any busy schedule. Lessons focus on cultivating conversational skills, and you could learn to order food, ask for directions, and more!

If you're traveling to any Spanish-speaking country this summer or have a business trip in Paris, you can ensure your pronunciation is perfect with Babbel's speech-recognition technology. Pronunciation practice could help you blend in with the locals!

Want to make sure you're retaining all your lessons? Babbel offers personalized language review sessions to make sure your language learning sticks.