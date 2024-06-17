Get These Adorable Sterling Silver and Heart Cut Gemstone Studs

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Want to dazzle your date or add some bling to your work 'fit? Look no further than these stunning Sterling silver studs adorned with heart-shaped gems. Check out their deets:

Solid 925 Sterling silver (92.5% silver, 7.5% other metals): for durability against daily wear and an ultra-luxe vibe

Studded with Swiss Blue simulated topaz gemstones that can keep their sparkle even if you wear them in the shower or in the rain

Sleek, elegant design: perfect for wearing solo (or stacked with other earrings if you have multiple piercings!) out on date night, to the office, or with any casual weekday look

Completely lead and nickel-free, so they're safe and comfortable for sensitive fashionistas

Let your style shine with these stunning, skin-friendly studs. Grab them for yourself or as a gorgeous gift for just $14.99!