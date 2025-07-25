Shop Kylie Jenner's Favorite Sunglasses Line

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kylie Jenner’s latest fav? Otra sunglasses ... and you can steal her style without breaking the bank.

The Aussie brand has made the shades of the summer and Kylie's been wearing them all season long. From Italy to Saint-Tropez, Jenner has been spotted donning some of her favorite pairs from Down Under. And while her usual style may cost you a pretty penny, these shades are all affordable ... and available on Amazon.

And if these sunnies don't fit your vibe, check out all of Otra's other styles on their Amazon storefront.

Another day of the paparazzi hounding you? These Otra Fyn Sunglasses are the perfect shades for going undercover when you’re trying to lay low.

Their oversized fit is both chic and classic … an effortless balance of timeless design and quiet boldness. Plus, the transparent burnt orange frames are sure to stand out in your sunglasses collection.

Whether you’re on the beach in Mykonos or strutting the streets of New York City, the Otra Mikki Sunglasses are sure to make a statement.

This oversized pair is a fun twist on the classic aviator style, featuring a transparent espresso frame and a brown lens. No matter what you’re wearing, these sunnies are sure to give you that cool girl style … and are definitely Kylie approved.

Who says glamour is just for the stars? Add a little bit of Old Hollywood glam to your ’fit with the Otra Aspen Sunglasses.

These large frames are simple yet chic and are perfect for everyday wear. They’re an essential and versatile piece for your accessories collection, ready to wear whether you’re hitting up Erewhon for a $20 smoothie or are heading to a premiere.

Rise and shine … the sun is up so don’t forget your shades. The Otra Irma Sunglasses will have you feeling like a Kardashian-Jenner, even when you’re just running errands.

This pair features a bit of a spin on a basic pair of oversized sunnies with a tortoise shell frame and gradient lenses with a purple hue. It’s an absolute need for your closet this summer.

This pair of Otra Ascot Sunglasses are a blast from the past.

These shades are serving up major King Kylie vibes from her infamous 2010s era. Pair it with some colorful hair and you’ll totally be channeling Kylie circa 2015. And between bright hair and the sunnies’ unique rectangular shape, you’ll definitely stand out in any crowd.

The Otra Chelsea Sunglasses will have you looking like an incognito celebrity. These all black shades feature a matte black frame and a dark gradient lens … almost guaranteeing you won’t be recognized by pesky fans while wearing them. Plus, these versatile sunnies are perfect for year-round wear, whether you’re working on your tan at the pool or are bundled up on a sunny winter day.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!