Guess Who This Comedian-Turned-Director Is!
Guess Who This Comedian-Turned-Director Is!
Published
2019
One of the best parts of summer is catching all the new flicks coming out in theaters ... and we wanna know if you can guess who this director is!
We ran into this filmmaker -- who worked in comedy for several years, we should add -- right after the premiere of his second movie, in 2019, and the guy couldn't have been more honest about how excited he was about the film finding a fanbase.
We don't really think he's had much of a problem finding an audience, though -- because his third movie came out three years later!