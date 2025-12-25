Shop Paige DeSorbo's New Year's Eve Style Guide

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The holiday season isn't over yet … you've still got one more chance to go all out in your best sequins and sparkles on New Year's Eve!

And who better to help you get ready for the ball to drop than influencer and fashionista Paige DeSorbo? Since Paige is no stranger to a little late night Amazon shopping, she's rounded up her top picks for festive 'fits for NYE. From a classic little black dress to shimmering skirts, here are her faves for kicking off 2026!

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: NEW YEAR’S EVE STYLE

If you’re searching for something a little different to wear on New Year’s Eve, consider this Madison the Label Aveline Maxi Skirt .

Featuring a sequin mini skirt paired with a longer sheer underskirt, Paige says she would style it with a simple black top. While she admits that the piece is “not for everyone,” it definitely guarantees that you won’t look basic like everyone else.

For New Year’s Eve, Paige is all about classic black outfits…but accessorizing with fun textures and pops of sparkle.

Pair this Tankaneo Cropped Faux Fur Jacket with a little black dress for a standout look that’s both chic and timeless. It’ll keep you warm in chilly temperatures…and will look great in your closet the rest of the season too.

No matter what time of the year it is, one of Paige’s favorite colors to wear is white. With this unique Lioness Martini Mini Dress , you’ll stand out in a sea of everyone else who’s wearing silver and sequins.

Featuring a draped belt at the waist with a gold buckle, this super chic short sleeved dress is an out-of-the-box choice for New Year’s Eve.

Paige’s top pick for NYE is this Retrofête Bexley Dress . If you’re searching for a classic look to ring in the new year without going over the top, this little black dress is the way to go.

Featuring dazzling jewels at the neckline and hem, it’ll pair perfectly with any silver or black accessories that you already have in your closet. Plus, it can be worn again and again, whether you’re headed out on a fancier date night or just hitting the town.

You can’t go wrong with a sequined skirt on NYE!

This shimmering FEORJGP Sparkle Sequin Mini Skirt is sure to make a statement no matter where you go. Whether you pair it with a bold, gold top or dress it down with a chunky sweater or graphic tee, this fun skirt is sure to add a little extra shine to any outfit as you count down to midnight.

If you’re ringing in 2026 in a warmer climate, these SCHUTZ Joanna Patent Leather Sandals are so fitting for a night on the town.

Featuring a flared stiletto with a diamond-like detail, these open-toed heels add a touch of sparkle to any outfit…and pair so well with any of your other silver accessories. Of course, they’re a great shoe for any other dress up occasion and are bound to be in your wardrobe for years to come.

Everyone needs a cute little bag to carry their essentials on NYE! This Metallic Irregular Clutch Purse is the perfect silver accessory that will instantly add a bit of glamour to any outfit. With a removable chain strap, it can be worn as a crossbody or carried under your arm…whichever pairs better with your NYE look.

