Winter Skin Care

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Winter has officially declared war on our skin … but don't let the freezing temps win.

If the weather has got your face feeling tight and flaky, it’s time to fight back with heavy-hitting moisturizers and ultra-hydrating face masks that can actually do something.

We've rounded up our fav winter skincare essentials that will soothe, hydrate and lock in moisture all season long.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: WINTER SKIN FIXES

Hydrate your skin from the very start. This CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is the first step to moisturized skin, washing away makeup, dirt and other impurities … without stripping moisture.

Formulated for dry skin with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin, this gentle, non-foaming cleanser has a lotion-like consistency and provides 24-hour moisturizing. You’ll be left with hydrated, non-greasy skin, even before you put on your actual moisturizer.

Say goodbye to parched skin and hello to Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream. This lightweight water-like gel cream is formulated with hyaluronic acid and delivers instant hydration for nourished, dewy skin.

With famous fans like Kerry Washington and it-girl Tate McRae, this product pulls double duty, attracting water and hydrating skin to help restore its moisture balance. Winter will be no match for the strength of your skin’s moisture barrier.

Bella Hadid "can't live without" the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask … and it’s about to become a must-have in your winter skincare routine.

A favorite of other celebs like Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, this overnight lip mask nourishes and hydrates while you catch some z’s, leaving you with smooth and supple looking lips.

Powered by antioxidant rich berry fruit complex, murumuru seed, coconut oil, vitamin c and shea butter. You’ll wake up in the AM feeling refreshed and with visibly smoother, baby-soft lips.

You obviously can’t skip sunscreen in your skincare routine so you might as well make it moisturizing too.

The EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 oil free sunscreen is silky and lightweight, formulated with zinc oxide.

It’s perfect for sensitive skin, soothing and protecting skin types prone to acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation. Ideal for daily use, this broad spectrum sunscreen protects from UVA and UVB rays … and is fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic.

There’s nothing that the Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask can’t do … and skincare lovers all agree.

Lala Kent says this sheet mask is like a trip to the spa, balancing effective skincare ingredients that lead to long-lasting results.

The hydrogel mask provides deep hydration thanks to oligo-hyaluronic acid while ultra-low molecular collagen maximizes skin penetration and absorption. Plus, it contains three different kinds of probiotics to strengthen the skin’s barrier and keep you hydrated all winter.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!