Sports Merch for Trolls & Casuals

The Big Game is just a week away. And March Madness ... that's just around the corner!

Do you want to annoy your friends during their most stressful sports viewing moments? Or just don't really care about any team ... and prefer casual chaos while munching on nachos whilst everyone else cries into their guacamole?

Well, we have the ultimate guide for both the trolls and the casuals ... that'll have you being the main character at the party!

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: "Go Sports Team! Do the Thing! Win The Points!"

Nothing screams I don't know much about sports than this Go Sports Hat!

This trendy hat is the perfect design for any outdoor adventures ... 'cause, as you know, the Sun starts to peek out during the month of March. Besides, you can get a whole lot more mileage out of this trucker.

If you like, you can be a troll for the Big Football Game on February 8th all the way through the madness of March!

Whether you're a casual, troll, or just a dude trying to survive through March -- this thing has you covered!

March Madness will have you rooting for teams as consistently as you change your clothes every day. So, this super neutral Go Sports Team Shirt is the absolute perfect tee to wear when supporting any number of the teams you need to win for your bracket to survive!

And if you don't like either of the football teams come February 8th ... this thing will have you rooting for the platonic idea of sports teams!

This shirt comes in a variety of colors with the words front and center in white. In the very center, in smaller letters, it reads "do the thing -- win the points." So, take that advice and do the thing -- buy the shirt.

What's the point in even watching a game you care about without the quintessential Foam Finger?

On this finger you got #1. Specifically, "you're #1," which could refer to any single one of the teams you cheer for. You might also hear people scream "you're #1" during a potential upset ... so, just know, they're probably not referring to you there.

Okay, we'll admit this thing is less troll or casual ... and more practical.

Keep track of your March Madness brackets with this Dry-Erase Board or Bracket Poster hanging in your room!

What makes this purchase sweet is that it can be applied to any other tournaments you might be watching this year or in future years ... like the World Cup in June! It's also a Dry-Erase Board that you can use for work or school year round! So, take it from us, this is a top seed get for you this month!

Finally, go all out in support of your team's colors with this Facepainting Kit!

There's a whole bunch of colors for you to choose from, and you can use this kit to go with both the classic stripes on the cheeks, or full-on paint your face into the team mascot! With this handy kit, you can show all the other March Madness veterans that you are this year's big shocker!

Or just paint your face any dang way you please ... just to get people looking more at you than the big screen showing the game!

