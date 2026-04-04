Shar Jackson Says She Won't Write Memoir to Respond to Stories About Her

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Shar Jackson says she's excited to read Brandy's new memoir ... but she doesn't feel the need to put out her own -- even after her ex Kevin Federline and Britney Spears did!

We caught up with the actress and author while she was volunteering for the Los Angeles Mission -- an organization committed to helping the L.A. homeless community -- at their Easter event in Downtown L.A. Friday ... and we asked her if she plans on picking up "Phases: A Memoir."

SJ says she's already ordered Brandy's bombshell book -- in which she wrote about her last convo with Whitney Houston and confirmed she dated Wanya Morris when she was just 16 and he was 22 -- and she's just waiting for the postman to drop it at her door.

We then asked if Shar -- who also tells us she's got a book about mental health coming out in May -- if she's considering putting her own story down on paper for the world to read.

Take a listen for yourself ... Shar says she doesn't need to respond to all the claims out there -- she even sorta likes knowing what really went down when the world doesn't.

Obviously, Shar had a high-profile romance with K-Fed ... which ended after he cheated on her in 2004 with Britney. Kevin even apologized for his dishonesty in his 2025 memoir, "You Thought You Knew." Britney also dropped her own memoir -- "The Woman in Me" -- in 2023.

Even though she doesn't name them in the interview, she clearly doesn't feel the need to follow up their memoirs with her own.

We also heard about Shar's upcoming movie projects ... and it sounds like 2026 and 2027 are going to be big years for Shar on the silver screen.