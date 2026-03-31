Brandy Confirms She Dated Boyz II Men Star Wanya Morris When She Was 16

Brandy is finally confirming the old rumor that she dated Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men fame when she was just 16 years old, and he was 22.

The singer and actress admitted to the romance in her new memoir, 'Phases' ... revealing the pair started dating around 1995, about a year after they met.

Brandy says she admired Wanya, who served as her music mentor, during the early days ... but, she says he quickly "weaponized" that admiration.

Wanya called himself Brandy's "boyfriend" in private, she says ... and, though he wouldn't publicly state they were together, Brandy says she was "under the impression that we were madly in love -- or at least what I believed love to be at sixteen."

Brandy says when the two had sex for the first time, it wasn't about her at all. She says he was "getting what he wanted from someone too young to recognize she was being used" ... adding his interest seemed to stem from her being "conquerable."

She says she initially wanted to wait to have sex until she was married ... but, she changed her mind because she "believed that having sex with him would cement our bond." Brandy says she tricked herself into thinking the sex was her choice -- but she feels she didn't really have one.

The two planned to reveal their relationship once she turned 18, Brandy says ... but she says they split after she caught him fooling around with an assistant, and he confessed multiple infidelities to her. Brandy says she knew in that moment she'd been played.

Wanya has repeatedly denied claims the two dated before Brandy turned 18 ... asserting in 2021 on Instagram Live that the two developed feelings for one another after she became a legal adult. At the time, he said "There’s no lie going on here. You can ask Brandy and she will tell you the same story.”