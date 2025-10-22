Wanya Morris Calls Out TLC's Chilli Over Boyz II Men, Babyface Horror Story

TLC's Chilli recently used Boyz II Men and Babyface as an example of a cautionary tale about artists failing after biting the hand that fed them -- but B2M's Wanya Morris is calling it a fairy tale that's completely made up!!!

An old July 2017 interview clip between Chilli and Grammy-winning engineer Leslie Brathwaite has been circulating on Instagram, which graced Wanya's radar on Tuesday night.

Wanya first hinted at betrayal on Chilli's part, writing "Damn sis, Lisa would never???" -- a reference to late TLC band member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who was known to keep it real no matter what.

Wanya then declared he would dial up Babyface to get his side of the story but knocked Chilli's sources, claiming she was never close enough to Boyz II Men operations to get the full scoop, while adamantly stating Babyface had been part of all their projects.

He must not count the group's lackluster selling 2000 album, "Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya," where they handled the bulk of the writing without any involvement from Babyface.

In the interview, Chilli doesn't name names but heavily insinuates that once upon a time, while on tour, B2M sat around and strategized before coming to the conclusion they didn't "need Babyface" for his platinum pen going forward.

Their 1994 album "II" had gone Diamond in addition to becoming a benchmark for R&B projects, largely thanks to the Babyface-written megahits "I'll Make Love To You" and "Water Runs Dry."