Sweat-Proof Skincare & Makeup Products

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The weather's warming up and there's nothing worse than stepping out of your front door and immediately sweating off your makeup.

Don't get caught with mascara dripping down your face this summer.

Instead, make sure you prep your skin to face any conditions, like unexpected humid weather or all day trips to the beach. From the right primer to setting sprays that really work, we've gathered up makeup essentials that'll last you from dawn to dusk.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET:

Makeup that stays all day begins with a good base. With the Smashbox Photo Finish Oil Control Mattifying Primer, pores are minimized and excess oil production is kept in check by creating a breathable, silky barrier.

You’ll get a matte finish without drying out your skin and makeup that stays put for up to 12 hours. To top it off, this primer also strengthens skin against damage from environmental aggressors and blue light.

If you prefer your primer to have a little extra sun protection, opt for the Coola SunBlur Primer.

This lightweight, invisible SPF 50 sunscreen primer blurs the look of pores, smooths imperfections, mattifies, and primes skin, while helping grip makeup for an all-day hold up to 8 hours.

Plus, it’s made with BlueScreen Digital De-Stress Technology that mitigates the effects of blue light and environmental stressors.

Once your makeup is all done, use the Urban Decay All Nighter Matte Waterproof Setting Spray to keep everything in place.

It locks-in makeup for up to 24 hours with a waterproof, mattifying finish, without drying out skin.

The sweat-proof, heat-proof and transfer-resistant formula blurs pores and keeps skin shine-free all day.

Say goodbye to shiny, oily skin with the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller.

Combat shine with this face roller made from real volcanic stone, incredibly effective at blotting away shine.

Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, simply pop the cap and this compact shine buster is ready to roll for oil-free skin … without messing up your makeup.

If you’ve got irritated skin from a day of heavy makeup or an unexpected acne flare up, Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is here to save the day.

Formulated with hypochlorous acid, it works as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to help defend your skin from harmful bacteria, reduce redness, and soothe irritation.

It soothes, purifies, and strengthens the skin barrier, ensuring your next makeup application is flawless.

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