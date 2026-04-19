Best Bluetooth Headphones for Wireless Listening

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If you hate getting tangled up in wires when you're trying to listen to your favorite album or stream a movie on your computer, then bluetooth headphones may actually change your life.

Whether you prefer earbuds or something with more coverage ... we're here to help!

We've rounded up 8 of the best bluetooth headphones -- from big brands to more affordable options -- so you can set a PR on your Spotify Wrapped without navigating a maze of cords.

The JBL Vibe Beam earbuds are sleek and stylish while delivering high-quality audio. You'll be able to actually feel the bass, thanks to JBL's signature Deep Bass Sound.

They're super comfortable and have got 32 hours of battery life ... so you'll get to enjoy your listening all day.

If over-ear headphones are more your speed, you can't go wrong with the Beats Studio Pro. You can tune out the world -- with the noise-cancelling listening mode -- or listen on transparency mode so you can still pay attention to what's going on around you.

These headphones even deliver immersive spatial audio ... just pop them on and you'll start hearing in surround sound.

The Apple AirPods 4 give you that classic Apple earbud ... but with a much more modern twist.

Not only can you use voice commands with Siri, but now there's Siri Interactions -- meaning you can respond to Siri by simply shaking your head yes or no.

The Soundcore by Anker Q20i Headphones is a much more affordable alternative to big brands like Apple, Beats and Bose.

You get hi-res audio, active noise cancellation and a comfortable over-ear fit for a fraction of the price.

Tired of your earbuds bouncing out of your ears on your runs? That's where the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 come in. These earphones hook around your ear and connect in the back so you won't lose them along your route.

The open-ear design allows you to enjoy concert-like audio, while still being aware of your surroundings. They're also water resistant and will hold up in the elements ... or just a super sweaty sesh.

Bose is a big name in audio for a reason ... so the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are worth the splurge.

The over-ear design is super comfortable, and really helps you make the most of that noise-cancelling setting. It comes in a ton of cool colors ... and you'll be able to hear all the compliments you get when you switch over to Aware Mode.

And for those moments you do decide you want a direct listening line -- or if the battery dies on you -- just plug in the included audio cable.

If you're not about stick design earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds + may be the move for you. These buds nestle right inside your ear, and have four different tip sizes for the perfect fit.

The ear controllers are customizable, so you can set them to whatever works best for you. They also have spatial audio so you can be fully immersed in your listening.

Not having to untangle your kid from a ton of wires when they're watching Bluey on your tablet sound like an absolute dream.

If your kid needs a little downtime, set them up with the Acer Kids Bluetooth Headphones. These over-ear headphones even have volume-limiting technology ... so you can protect their little ears!

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