What Watches Were Worn in Interstellar, Men in Black, Indiana Jones, and The Life Aquatic?

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Some of the coolest watches don't just tell time ... they steal scenes.

From unforgettable movie moments to everyday style, the following curated list of timepieces bring a touch of Hollywood to your wrist.

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There may be no watch more iconic for a father-daughter duo than The Murph, which featured in Nolan's sci-fi classic "Interstellar."

Through wormholes, black holes, inter-galactic planets, and throughout the whole of space time, this watch keeps ticking, and presents you with both a stylish and sentimental accessory for your outfit whether you're in business, or an astronaut ... or anything in between!

Whether you're living on Miller's Planet where every hour equals 7 years on Earth, or on this rocky blue and green planet we call home, or anywhere in between, The Coop is another stellar watch that plays a pivotal role in Nolan's "Interstellar" -- accompanying Matthew McConaughey's Cooper (or "Coop") across space and time.

It's a very elegant piece for any outfit. After all, it managed to stay on Cooper's wrist even as he flew into Gargantua's Event Horizon!

You won't have to battle with Nazis, traverse snake-infested deserts, or outrun a hoard of Hovitos to get your hands on this beautiful relic ... And by that we mean The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny watch!

Just as magnificent as it was when first crafted this highly sought after accessory is worth much more than an ol' whip and hat!

If you're planning on taking on extraterrestrials hiding around Earth, make sure you complete your classy outfit with this Men In Black Watch!

That's right ... It's the watch that has appeared on this mega sci-fi comedy saga since it began in 1997!

And it is just as classy as it was when it first graced the screen. Don't let Agent K see you out on the field without it!

Dive into Steve Zissou's style with this The Life Aquatic watch!

For those of you who enjoy Wes Anderson's visual aesthetics ... This one is a no-brainer! And, get this, he curates his shot just as carefully as he curates the costumes of his nautical parade of characters. That's why this watch is a must-have for any Life Aquatic or Wes Anderson fan!

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