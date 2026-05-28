Shop the Best UFC Shirts Inspired by Today's Biggest Names

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If your fight-night 'fit needs an update, there's never been a better time to rep your favorite MMA fighters.

From champs to action fighters, repping your favorite athlete is easier than ever. These shirts blend streetwear style with hardcore fandom. So whether you're backing Islam Makhachev's dominance, Sean Strickland reclaiming the middleweight belt, or legends and rising contenders across the roster, the right shirt lets everyone know who you're riding with when the Octagon door closes.

Inspired by some of the sport's biggest personalities -- from Max Holloway to Conor McGregor -- these graphic tees are a must-have for every UFC fan's wardrobe.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Sean Strickland has never been one to hold back ... whether in the cage or out in the wild … so let everyone know you mean business with this Sean Strickland T-Shirt.

Featuring an illustration of Sean in the ring with fireworks popping off in the background, you can wear your fandom in this tee.

Islam Makhachev is calm, calculated, and absolutely dominant ... and you can be too in this Islam Makhachev T-shirt.

With three different images featuring the champ, everyone will know exactly who you support, so it's an absolute must-have for all of your upcoming viewing parties.

Hasbulla has made his mark on the fight world … without even stepping in the cage as a prizefighter.

The viral social media star, AKA "mini Khabib", was even signed to a promotional and ambassador contract with the UFC.

And while he may not actually be fighting, he's become a fixture in the sport.

Support the "undisputed champ" in this Hasbulla T-shirt, repping one of MMA's most beloved personalities.

What's a fight night wardrobe without a little chaos?

Justin Gaethje, AKA "The Highlight," doesn't play it safe and you don't have to either in this Justin Gaethje T-shirt.

With a photo of Justin front and center, it highlights the athlete standing in front of the American flag.

Bless up! This Max Holloway T-shirt is all about his championship-level energy.

Inspired by one of the UFC's most beloved fighters, this tee features Max at his best -- calling for a "stand and bang" moment.

It's the perfect fit for anyone who wants to bring the Waiʻanae local's blessed energy with them in their everyday life.

Diamonds are forever … and so is Dustin Poirier's legacy.

He may be retired, but you can still show your support for the legendary fighter in this Dustin Poirier T-shirt.

It's also a reminder for those tough moments that diamonds are forged under pressure and you can shine through it all.

Show your Poatan power in this Alex Pereira T-shirt, inspired by one of the scariest strikers in combat sports.

Featuring an illustration of the fighter with his stone hands on full display and proudly repping his heritage, this tee hits almost as hard as his left hook.

Even if you don't know a thing about MMA … you probably know his name.

While he may be a polarizing figure, this Conor McGregor T-shirt is a staple for fans of the sport.

Love him or hate him, the former champ knows how to make a statement … and so does this tee that brings the same bold energy that made him a global icon.

Wolf mentality only.

Fans know Khamzat Chimaev as Borz … which translates to “wolf” in Chechen, his native language. Rep him in this Khamzat Chimaev T-shirt, which hardcore fight fans will spot instantly.

And if you just want to rep UFC Freedom 250 then check out that link. Remember to sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.