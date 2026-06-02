Level Up Your Wardrobe With These Retro Arcade Game T-Shirts

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Hadouken! Finish him! Let's-a go!

Whether you spent your teenage years mashing buttons at the arcade every Friday night or are just nostalgic for the early days of video gaming, there's no doubt that games like Street Fighter II and Mortal Kombat have left a lasting mark on culture.

In fact, you can throw it back to the '80s and '90s in t-shirts that pay tribute to these iconic games, from 8-bit inspired tees to tops with your favorite original characters. These retro-inspired tees bring all that old-school arcade energy, no quarters required.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Finish him! If you spend your spare time defending the Earthrealm, this Mortal Kombat T-Shirt is for you.

Featuring the One Being on the franchise’s iconic red and yellow logo, this tee will show exactly where your allegiance lies.

Whether you've been playing since 1992 at your local arcade or have been putting in hours on your PS5, this is what you need in your wardrobe.

Unleash your fighting spirit in this Street Fighter T-Shirt.

Take it back to the days when it was just you and Ryu against the world, playing at your hometown arcade.

Featuring an animated graphic of the franchise's most legendary characters, including Chun-Li and Ken Masters, this tee is a nod to the classics and the perfect addition to any gamer's wardrobe.

It’s-a me, Mario … and Luigi too! This Mario Kart T-Shirt is a reminder of all the good times the game franchise has been bringing since its debut in 1992.

While you don’t have to hit up the arcade just to take a trip down Rainbow Road anymore, this vintage-inspired tee is a throwback to the early days of everyone’s favorite chaotic kart-racing game.

Cowabunga! If you’ve been a fan of everyone’s favorite turtle gang for the past several decades, you’re going to love this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Shirt.

Paying tribute to the original arcade game, this tee features Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, all getting ready to save the city.

It’s even got that classic 8-bit feel to really drive home the nostalgia.

Throw it back to 1991 with this Street Fighter II Ryu T-Shirt.

Featuring iconic scenes from the game as well as Ryu getting ready to take on another challenger, you can wear your fandom loud and proud.

Okay, so you probably weren't a world renown video gamer in 1992 … but we won't tell anyone.

Pretend you were there in this Street Fighter II World Warrior Championship T-Shirt.

Capcom hosted the tournament in Japan over three decades ago to find the best Street Fighter II: The World Warrior player … and it’s the only time they’ve ever done it.

Commemorate the momentous event with this vintage-inspired tee.

All men will bow before you in this Street Fighter II Chun-Li T-Shirt.

Channel your inner warrior in this fierce tee that features the "Strongest Woman in the World" AKA Chun-Li.

In her signature blue and white qipao, Chun-Li takes justice into her own hands while delivering her infamous lightning kicks.

It’s on like Donkey Kong! Take it back to 1981 with this Donkey Kong T-Shirt, back when the game first debuted in arcades around the world.

Featuring the legendary and instantly recognizable gorilla, he’s ready to protect Donkey Kong Island … and for anything else that comes his way.

Pay tribute to the company that’s responsible for it all. Capcom helped launch some of the most quintessential gaming franchises of the '80s and '90s, including Street Fighter, so why not show some support in this Capcom Logo T-Shirt? The Japanese gaming company is still going strong all these years later so wear it with pride.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!