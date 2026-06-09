Cars 20th Anniversary: Great Gifts for the Lightning McQueen Fan In Your Life!

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Ka-Chow! "Cars" turns 20 this year ... which is cause for celebration! And what better way to do that than with a little themed gift-giving?

If you know someone who's obsessed with Disney and Pixar's famed franchise, then buckle up! We've compiled the greatest gift guide for the "Cars" fan in your life!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Looking for a cool pair of Crocs for your child? Check out the Mater Kids' Crocs!

These comfy clogs are designed to look just like Mater ... with his eyes on the bridge of the foot, the smile on the toes, and his wheels back by the heel.

Any "Cars" fan will love this fun footwear!

These Mattel 'Cars' Toys are the perfect pick for any kid with an active imagination.

The 3-piece set comes with multiple cars to play with -- Lightning McQueen, Mater and Sheriff -- whether your child wants to race them or recreate scenes from the movie!

And you can level up their playtime with the Mattel Transforming Mack Playset.

Mack's trailer opens and unfolds, so your kids' cars can fuel up for endless fun.

And when they're ready for a pit stop from playing ... they can stash one of their cars inside for safe keeping.

Having a racecar bedspread is practically a childhood right of passage.

And if your kiddo loves "Cars," then you should grab this Jay Franco "Cars" 7-Piece Bed Set.

It comes with a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, 2 standard pillowcases and 2 shams ... really everything your kid needs to be comfy and cozy at bedtime.

Your kid's got a ways to go before they'll be zipping around in an actual car.

But for now, they can let out their inner speed demon while riding the Huffy 3-Wheel "Cars" Scooter.

It's red and yellow -- just like Lightning McQueen himself -- and has a 3-wheel design for a little extra stability.

If you want to shift into low gear for a little bit ... you can't go wrong with the Lightning McQueen LEGO Set.

Your kid can build their very own replica of Lightning McQueen, brick by brick. Ka-Chow!

Lightning McQueen isn't the only one who needs a pit stop from time to time.

When your kiddo gets hungry after a long day, bust out the Whiskware Stackable "Cars" Snack Containers so they can fuel up on the go.

This set comes with 3 stackable containers for perfectly portioned snacks every time.

This Lightning McQueen Baseball Cap and Sunglasses Set is just what your kid needs, especially now that the weather's warming up.

The hat and the sunglasses will keep those rays out of their eyes so they can run around outside all day.

If your little "Cars" fan is looking for some fresh fits ... you'll want to check out this "Cars" T-Shirt 3-Pack. It comes with 2 different Lightning McQueen tees, as well as a gray shirt with the whole crew on it. Or -- if you'd rather -- there's another 3-pack with shirts of Lightning and Mater's faces. Take your pick ... or collect them all!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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