Kaitlan Collins Says She Wasn't 'Surprised' Trump Attacked Her During WHCD Speech

Kaitlan Collins is still in a back and forth with President Trump, telling Jon Stewart she wasn't surprised at all the commander-in-chief insulted her during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner because he does it all the time.

The CNN host of "The Source With Kaitlan Collins" sat down with Stewart on Monday's episode of "The Daily Show," revealing that the president "pretty regularly" insults her inside the Oval Office, so it was no biggie that he did it at the WHCD last Friday. She said the only difference this time was that it was a larger venue.

She also said Trump was just pissed she won an award for her tough-as-nails reporting about him, which is why he likened her to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney during his WHCD speech. Trump also said Kaitlyn never smiles despite being young and attractive and she works for "CNN fake news."

As you know, Kaitlan won the White House Correspondents' Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure in broadcast journalism for her reports on Trump's 2025 Oval Office meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Shortly after Trump likened Kaitlan to Mulvaney and insulted her during his WHCD speech, the CNN anchor took to Instagram to fire back at the president, saying he attacked her because of the uncomfortable questions she often asks.

She made similar remarks on Monday's Daily Show, saying Trump was clearly bothered by her winning the award for her coverage of him and the questions she asks and the "non-answers that we get.”