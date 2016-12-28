Korean Air Outta the Way ... Our New Taser Policy Gets Loose

It's out with the old and in with the new for Korean Air ... and all probably thanks to Richard Marx.

The airline's decided to loosen its Taser usage policy ... 1 week after the '80s hitmaker was forced to subdue an unruly passenger who proved too much for crew members to handle on their own.

The new policy will reportedly allow for a "more active use" of Tasers. Employees will also add on more security gear training, and the male-to-female ratio of flight crews will be under review.

The old policy meant Tasers could only be used when lives or the physical safety of passengers and cabin crew was threatened.

As we reported ... Richard and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, railed on the airline for its lax response to the out-of-control passenger who kicked and spat at crew members while he was tied to his seat.

Daisy referred to the crew as "completely ill trained."