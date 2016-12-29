Fisher/Reynolds Family Visits Cemetery for Possible Burial

The family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds took a trip to a famous Hollywood cemetery Thursday ... apparently to make plans to bury their loved ones.

Todd Fisher and other relatives showed up at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a legendary resting place for celebs that abuts Paramount Studios.

Amongst those buried there ... George Harrison, Douglas Fairbanks, Cecil B. DeMille, Rudolph Valentino, and Jayne Mansfield.

We're told Debbie has a family plot at the cemetery.

As we reported, the family is serious about a dual funeral for both Carrie and Debbie.