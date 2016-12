Kylie Jenner Goes Low for Tyga

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner 's carrying Tyga around in more ways than one ... check out the ankle.

The lip and booty queen got the tattoo last month -- courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Rafael Valdez -- but only now it's noticeable after a quick touch up. Check it out ... it's a lower case T, for Tyga, of course.

T on her ass woulda been fitting, but that's been covered.