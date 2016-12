Michael Irvin CHARGED UP OVER ROUSEY FIGHT 'Like the Super Bowl!!!'

Michael Irvin was FIRED THE HELL UP on his way out of UFC 207 ... and compared the RUSH he got from watching the fights to the same feeling as winning a Super Bowl!!

"I haven't got that feeling since I scored touchdowns in the Super Bowl ... and I've won a LOT of Super Bowls!!!!"

Ya gotta watch the clip ... Irvin was pumped the hell up.