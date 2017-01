French Montana, Diddy, DJ Khaled No More Hate in 2017 ... BTW ... 'F*** That Bitch!'

French Montana, Diddy and DJ Khaled rang in the new year with a mixed message ... one of less hate, but more f*** you's.

The 3 hip-hop stars were performing their NYE gig together Saturday night at Tao in Vegas, where French took over the mic to deliver his heartfelt sermon, before jumping into Chris Brown's song "Loyal."

Diddy performed too, while Khaled stayed surprisingly quiet. Either way, French's rally cry for the new year was received loud and clear.