Billie Lourd has broken her silence since losing both her mother, Carrie Fisher and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds ... and her words are touching.
Lourd posted a pic of the three generations, with a big thank you to fans for their support.
She wrote, "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist."
She went on ... "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."
As we reported, there will be a dual funeral for Carrie and Debbie at Forrest Lawn later this week.