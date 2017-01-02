Billie Lourd Breaks Silence ... I'll Miss Abadaba and Momby

Breaking News

Billie Lourd has broken her silence since losing both her mother, Carrie Fisher and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds ... and her words are touching.

Lourd posted a pic of the three generations, with a big thank you to fans for their support.

She wrote, "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist."

She went on ... "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

As we reported, there will be a dual funeral for Carrie and Debbie at Forrest Lawn later this week.