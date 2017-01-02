Billie Lourd Breaks Silence ... I'll Miss Abadaba and Momby

1/2/2017 11:23 AM PST
0102-billie-lourd-first-instagram-post-01Billie Lourd has broken her silence since losing both her mother, Carrie Fisher and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds ... and her words are touching.

Lourd posted a pic of the three generations, with a big thank you to fans for their support.

She wrote, "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist."

She went on ... "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

As we reported, there will be a dual funeral for Carrie and Debbie at Forrest Lawn later this week.

1228-debbie-reynolds-carrie-fisher-together-photos-3