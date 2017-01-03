Joe Buck Eli Manning's a Hall of Famer ... No Question

Peyton won't be the only Manning in Canton ... so says Joe Buck who strongly believes Eli Manning has also earned his bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL on FOX announcer has covered a TON of Eli's games over the years and says it's crystal clear to him that the NY Giants QB gets in the Hall.

It's definitely not a lock ... but Eli has a pretty strong resume -- 2 Super Bowl wins (he was the MVP of both games) and he's in the Top 10 all-time in TD passes and passing yards.

On second thought ... maybe it is a lock.