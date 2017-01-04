Doc Rivers Says George Karl's Wrong Again ... No Doping Problem in NBA (VIDEO)

Doc Rivers George Karl's Wrong Again ... No Doping Problem in NBA

Another NBA star shooting down ANOTHER claim from George Karl's book -- this time it's Doc Rivers who says George is wrong ... the league does NOT have a doping problem.

Karl wrote in his book, 'Furious George,' that it's "obvious" players in the league are doping ... saying:

"How are some guys getting older—yet thinner and fitter? How are they recovering from injuries so fast? Why the hell are they going to Germany in the off-season? I doubt it’s for the sauerkraut."

So, we asked Rivers what he thought about the very serious allegation ... and the Clippers honcho was quick to shoot it down.

But the question remains, why is Karl going H.A.M. on the league?

Rivers thinks the guy may have just been in a bad mood when he wrote the book.