Facebook Live Torture 4 Suspects Charged With a Hate Crime

Breaking News

Chicago cops just slapped 4 suspects with multiple charges -- including hate crime -- for kidnapping and torturing the 18-year-old man in that horrific Facebook Live video.

Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington and Tanishia Covington were charged Thursday with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Jordan was additionally charged with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. Three of the 4, including Jordan, were also charged with residential burglary.

The victim had been missing since Sunday and was found disoriented Wednesday. Cops later identified him as the man in the social media clip in which the suspects shouted "F*** Donald Trump" and "F*** white people" during a 30 minute torture session that included the victim's scalp getting sliced.